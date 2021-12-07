The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Monday, November 29, 2021. Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis, will join CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers and tech community leaders next week for the first annual, Future of Caribbean Money, (FOCMNY).

The event is being presented by SiliconCaribe and is set for December 8 and 9th, 2021.

“We’re happy to have just over 30 Caribbean and global speakers, who are people representing businesses and organisations already re-imagining and reshaping how Caribbean people, make, manage and invest their money using technologies like blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs eCommerce, digital payments,” said Ingrid Riley, founder of SiliconCaribe, the digital media and events company that organised the event.

Over 10 panels, fireside chats and masterclasses, entrepreneurs, executives, creatives and the digitally curious will learn about current financial technology and digital trends, hear success stories and get actionable data and insights.

While the event is 98% virtual, there will also be an in person aspect to the conference for 50 vaxxed people in Nassau, Bahamas at headquarters of a women-led Crypto Startup called Crypto Isle.

“It is time we amplify the knowledge and broaden the discussion around blockchain and crypto as an engine for Caribbean economic development.” said Dr Jillian Bethel, co-founder of Crypto Isle. “This is why we’re excited to also have the Bahamian Minister of Economic Development, Michael B. Halkitis joining us for this event.”

Organizers say the event is timely, as the world and the Caribbean continues to experience unprecedented digital acceleration which has presented an abundance of disruptions and opportunities, and as 2022 approaches.

“This is great way to get prepared of who and what’s coming next. We are helping people to understand the current digital trends growing in the Caribbean & World and to be able to spot and act on fresh business and career opportunities,” Riley added.

Over 250 attendees, from 15 Caribbean countries in addition to the US and Uk have already registered to attend the virtual event which uses the Hopin Platform. The event which has over 40 Caribbean and global companies represented is sponsored by brands such as Microsoft, First Atlantic Commerce and Simplified Lending.

SiliconCaribe has been in the Caribbean Tech and Startup ecosystem for over 10 years and has produced over 300 events for startups, company executives, investors, digital creatives and early technology. More information about registration and tickets can be had about this Future of Caribbean Money (FOCMNY) Event online at www.focmny.com

NewsAmericasNow.com