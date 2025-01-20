The Best Reggae, World & Latin Music Winners at the 2025 Grammy Awards 

News Americas, New York, NY, February 2, 2025: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards returned to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in global music while raising funds for wildfire relief efforts. Among the night’s biggest winners were artists from the reggae, world, and Latin music genres, with Bob Marley’s legacy once again taking center stage.

FLASHBACK – The family of late Jamaican musician Bob Marley pose as they arrive for the Premiere of the new Bob Marley movie ‘One Love’ at the Grand Rex Cinema, in Paris on February 1, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Best Reggae Album award this year went to Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe), a compilation featuring reimagined versions of Marley’s classic hits. The 10-track project, tied to the upcoming Bob Marley: One Love biopic, includes covers of iconic songs such as Natural Mystic, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Three Little Birds, One Love, Redemption Song, and Is This Love.

The album features performances from artists like Skip Marley (Bob Marley’s grandson), Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Bloody Civilian, Wizkid, Jesse Reyez, and Leon Bridges.

Other nominees in the Best Reggae Album category included:

Evolution — The Wailers

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party with Me — Vybz Kartel

US Caribbean roots rapper Cardi B arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The night also celebrated African and world music, with Matt B featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra winning Best Global Music Album for Alkebulan II.

Nigerian superstar Tems secured Best African Music Performance for Love Me JeJe, while the Best Global Music Performance honor went to Sheila E., Gloria Estefan, and Mimy Succar for Bemba Colorá.

Latin music saw several big wins, including: