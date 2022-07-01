The Bahamas now probing 2nd suspected case of monkeypox | Loop Barbados

The Bahamas now probing 2nd suspected case of monkeypox
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Hands of a person with monkeypox.

Health authorities in The Bahamas are investigating a second suspected case of monkeypox, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville told a news conference that a Bahamian national is suspected of having the virus.

Dr Darville had reported last month that a foreign national, who travelled to the country was suspected of having the disease and was being closely monitored by health officials.

In the latest case, Dr Darville said the person is being monitored and all the contacts associated with that case are being monitored. He said the individual went through the quarantine process.

The person has a history of contact with someone from a foreign country, according to the health minister.

The first case is a foreigner in his mid-40s who tested positive. He has since left the country.

Symptoms of monkeypox include skin rash, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion and can last up to two to four weeks.

