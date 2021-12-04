Thai women flock to bizarre ‘penis park’, seeking perfect partners | Loop Barbados

Thai women are flocking to a bizarre ‘penis park’ – where they hug phalluses while praying to find partners who are well-endowed.

The female tourists visit the unusual nature park attraction, which has wooden members ranging from 4ft to 12ft tall pointing into the air.

They believe that hugging the statues while wishing for a partner will bring a man into their lives who has a member of the same scale. A sign near the entrance even reads ‘whichever penis you hug, you will get a partner of that size’.

Footage from December 2 shows how the giddy ladies pose with the giant penises in the hope that hugging and rubbing the towering erections will increase the chances of finding a ‘gifted’ lover.

The unusual attraction is now attracting hundreds of women a day to the Traitep Dream Forest in Khon Kaen province, northeast Thailand.

Hopeful visitor Fah Kwanoon said: ‘I think the statues are a bit silly and I’m not sure if they work, so I came here just for fun to look at them and take a picture.

‘I still hugged them and made a wish, just in case it works, so I hope I’ll find a handsome man who’s also rich.’

Despite the apparent silliness of the bizarre park, the penis sculptures are actually steeped in Thailand’s rich folk traditions.

Shrines such as the Chao Mae Tubtim Shrine in Bangkok or the Phra Nang Princess Cave in Krabi province are dedicated to the male member, which is believed to symbolise fertility and prosperity.

Markets in the capital Bangkok sell wooden carvings of male genitalia which locals often buy and keep in their homes, shops or cars as they believe the symbology brings them good luck and strength.

Park owner Tritep Sahakhan said the Traitep Dream Forest is based on the tale of Lahone, a perverted god who was castrated for sexually harrassing people. As punishment for his sins, his dismembered penis was displayed for public derision.

Tritep said: ‘That’s why his penis is placed here, to be humiliated publicly.’

The owner said that phallus worship was part of the local Buddhist culture dating back hundreds of years and he ‘wanted to keep the traditions alive’.

Tritep added: ‘Women have found the park quite funny but there is a serious spiritual connection to the phalluses that many people still believe in.’