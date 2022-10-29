Term Finance acquires FastCash Barbados, SVG and CaribCash Jamaica Loop Barbados

Term Finance acquires FastCash Barbados, SVG and CaribCash Jamaica
October 28, 2022 03:38 PM ET

Following Term Finance’s acquisition and integration of FastCash (St Lucia), the company has moved to acquire FastCash (Barbados), FastCash (St Vincent) and CaribCash (Jamaica).

The two entities signed asset purchase agreements on October 26, 2022.

Term Finance will be adding the FastCash and CaribCash brands to its portfolio and will maintain most of the current operations on each island.

“What the employees of FastCash and CaribCash have achieved over their years of existence and through the Covid pandemic is really impressive. We want to retain their skills and market knowledge as we bring these two entities together.” This deal puts Term Finance directly in touch with over 100,000 credit-worthy employees and small businesses across the Caribbean and positions the Company to continue on its growth mission.

