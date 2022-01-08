Term 2 starts virtually on Jan 11 | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Term 2 starts virtually on Jan 11 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events

Term 2 starts virtually on Jan 11

POLL: Bajans complaining about ‘convenient curfew’ on social media

Rape crimes increase and domestic violence cases remain just under 500

Man from Venezuela nabbed by police, facing multiple criminal charges

‘All is well in St Lucy,’ says BLP candidate Peter Phillips

BAMP maintains stance – No mass gatherings

DLP hopeful Dawn-Marie Armstrong apologises for remarks

Jordan asserts BLP is ‘reversing that great northern neglect’

Phillips tells Bajans at St Andrew meeting ‘go to the polls and vote’

Saturday Jan 08

27?C
Barbados News
Loop News

Term II (Hilary) of the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Monday, January 10, for teachers, but online classes for students will resume on Tuesday, January 11.

The proposed date for the phased resumption of face-to-face instruction is Monday, January 24. However, this is subject to change based on the advice from the public health officials regarding the island’s COVID-19 situation.

The Hilary Term will run for 13 weeks, with a mid-term break scheduled for February 24 to 25.

School will end on Friday, April 8. The Easter vacation will run from Monday, April 11, to Friday, April 22. The Trinity Term will resume on Monday, April 25.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Filmmaker Zhang Yimou returns for Olympics opening ceremony

Coronavirus

MOH now requires patrons to pay for PCR tests to attend events

Barbados News

Term 2 starts virtually on Jan 11

More From

Caribbean News

Tourist thankful after Sandals worker saves her from drowning

“I would’ve definitely died had it not been for her”

Entertainment

Oscar winner and groundbreaking Bahamian actor Sidney Poitier dies

Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw, has died. He was 94. P

See also

Elections

DLP hopeful Dawn-Marie Armstrong apologises for remarks

Hours after her controversial remarks at the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) campaign launch at Checker Hall, St Lucy, candidate Dawn-Marie Armstrong has issued an apology. Armstrong received p

Barbados News

Man from Venezuela nabbed by police, facing multiple criminal charges

Remanded, the accused is charged with possession of cannabis, cocaine and ammo

Elections

Jordan asserts BLP is ‘reversing that great northern neglect’

“…the future of your constituency depends on it, the future of your country depends on it. You have to get up and go vote”

Elections

‘All is well in St Lucy,’ says BLP candidate Peter Phillips

Confident of a repeat result from the 2018 election for St Lucy seat come this January 19, 2022