Term 2 starts next week Loop Barbados

Public schools across the island are expected to re-open next week, following their recent break for Christmas.

According to the School Calendar 2023-2024, provided by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, teachers will return to the classroom on Monday, January 8, and students on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The second term, which is usually marked by a series of athletic events, will comprise a mid-term break that runs from February 22 to 23.

Also known as the Hilary Term, it will last for 13 weeks, ending on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, for students and teachers, respectively.