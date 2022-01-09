Term 2 for primary, secondary students starts virtually on January 11 | Loop Barbados

Term 2 for primary, secondary students starts virtually on January 11
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Term II (Hilary) of the 2021-2022 academic year will begin on Monday, January 10, for teachers, but online classes for students will resume on Tuesday, January 11.

The proposed date for the phased resumption of face-to-face instruction is Monday, January 24. However, this is subject to change based on the advice from the public health officials regarding the island’s COVID-19 situation.

The Hilary Term will run for 13 weeks, with a mid-term break scheduled for February 24 to 25.

School will end on Friday, April 8. The Easter vacation will run from Monday, April 11, to Friday, April 22. The Trinity Term will resume on Monday, April 25.

