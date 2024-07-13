Tents judging for Pic O De Crop starts next Tuesday

Tent judging for this year’s Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition starts on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

After registration had closed, all six calypso tents were signed up and 94 calypsonians had registered to face the judges.

Here is the breakdown:

All Stars-21 House of Soca-18Super Gladiators-16 Big Show-15Shining Stars-15Stray Cats-9

During a brief meeting with event producer Aja and tent managers, dates were pulled for calypsonians in the various tents to face the judges.

The judging dates span over a one-week period starting next Tuesday, July 16 and ending on Tuesday, July 23.

The tents will be judged at two locations:

The Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey, St MichaelThe Daphne Joseph Hackett-Theatre, Queen’s Park House, The City

The first tent to face the judges will be De Big Show on Tuesday, July 16 at 7pm at the Garfield Sobers Complex. They will be followed by House of Soca on Wednesday, July 17 at 7pm at the same location.

Next up is Shinning Stars who will face the judges on Thursday, July 18 at 8pm at the Garfield Sobers Complex while the following night, Friday, July 19, will be Super Gladiators’ turn at 8pm at the Daphne Joseph Hackett-Theatre. Stray Cats will be judged on Sunday, July 21 at 8pm at the same location.

On Tuesday, July 23, All Stars will be the last tent to judge at 7pm at the Garfield Sobers Complex.

At that time, the names of the 17 Finalists, to face reigning Calypso Monarch iWeb, will be announced after the judges deliberate.

The Courtesy Pic O De Crop Finals will be held on Friday, August 2, at 8pm, at the National Botanical Gardens.

(PR).