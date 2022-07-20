Tent Judging: Solid performances from C.O. Williams House of Soca | Loop Barbados

Tent members of the C.O. Williams House of Soca tent gave an outstanding showcase when they faced the judges for the Pic-O-De-Crop Finals on Wednesday, July 13.

The auditorium at the Derrick Smith School was packed to capacity as 18 of the 22 acts presented themselves to be judged.

Some of the performances earning encores on the night came from Keerah, Raanan, Doyenne, Faith and Quon. In the first half, Keerah’s Blueprint gave suggestions on how to live a successful life, while Raanan earned a call back onstage for outlining what he would do if he won the crown in his piece, If I Was To Win.

Doyenne, who performed in the show’s second half, tackled some topical issues as she sang about her Love Affair with Barbados in a stunning blue dress. Her strong vocals and commanding delivery earned her a rousing applause.

Faith’s Culture, penned by the Mighty Gabby, pleaded with the older generation to allow the younger generation to live their lives, while former double Junior Monarch winner Quon earned a double encore on the night for his Water Street Boyz-penned Animal Kingdom. The audience lapped up the cleverly written piece and joined with him as he declared he would like to be living free ‘like a Bee’.

Billboard outlined his Recovery Plan which addressed social ills and was packed with suggestions on how to restore the moral fibre of Barbados. His son, Dynamo explained why he Can’t Fit In and Jamoo did an impressive impersonation of the local character Ninja Man in National Hero.

Denisha paid homage to Prime Minister Mia Mottley in Auntie Mia, while Sir Ruel’s explained how the rising cost of living had him on a Low Budget. Popsicle’s Sheep, Mr DJ’s De Solution and Jimmy Dan’s uptempo Bajans Love Partying (BLP) were all well received on the night.

SugahRhe rendered Ole Time Kaiso and Willo also performed Behind A Mask for the judges.

Mole, Amazing Dre and Coopa Dan all gave commendable performances on the night and Malik, who was not judged, performed Ah Coming Back.

Additional entertainment was provided by Janine who delivered a hilarious piece. Peter Ram and his dancer thrilled the audience as he performed Pumpin’, meanwhile, Bruce Lee Almightee brought the curtains down on the show with his trending 2022 tune Mauby.

Four members from the House of Soca were selected by the judges for the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals. Billboard with Recovery Plan, Doyenne singing Love Affair, Quon’s Animal Kingdom and Ranaan with If I Was to Win will heading to the Kensington Oval on Friday, July 29.