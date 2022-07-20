Tent Judging: All Stars packed with stellar performances | Loop Barbados

Judging for the Payce Digital/ COB Credit Union All Stars Calypso tent got underway last Sunday, July 10, before a packed auditorium at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

The evening was filled with several stellar performances and encores were the order of the night as both the topics tackled and deliveries seem to resonate strongly with attendees.

The just over four-hour-long show had a number of stand-out performances. Niqa, with her number Red Woman, received the first encore of the evening as she expertly navigated the local perceptions about ‘red’ women. Sammy G delivered a commanding Dear Diary which chronicled the effects of abuse and brought members of the audience to their feet, earning her an encore. Teri’s Who We Are was similarly impactful and earned her a recall while newcomer to the calypso scene John Yarde rendered a fitting tribute to those lost over the years in I Will Remember You, which resulted in him being recalled to the stage as well.

Jude Clarke brought a Latin-infused number with his Struggling, highlighting the challenges faced with an increasing cost of living while Donella paid tribute to the artform and those who have contributed to its legacy in Dat is Calypso, which prompted an encore performance.

Unfazed by a technical issue with his microphone at the beginning, veteran calypsonian Colin Spencer went on to deliver a biting social commentary which resulted in his return to the stage for a brief encore performance. In his If Ya Do These Things, he outlined several things that would have to done in order to sway him to jump on the PM’s ‘bandwagon’. Shawnie’s Give Me D Vote and Watch Mah also earned an encore.

Other performances included Sammy Dello with Not a Day, Ishiaka McNeil who addressed the lack of Caribbean unity with Un-United Caribbean and a spirited delivery of Celebrate Life by Richard Antonio who preached positivity. De Announcer rendered a craftily written Mia Like D’s while the audience wanted to hear Charisma’s Heaven on Earth a second time.

Other tentmates included Yahandje Daniel, D2 Fifty and Bobo who were all well received. Co-emcee Eric Lewis was the final performer of the night, donning his Rudifus ‘hat’ and, in his usual style, performed the controversial, crowd-stirring De Church Bells.

It was a night filled with as many encores as there were laughs and giveaways, concluding just after 11 pm.

All Stars walked away with the most entrants for the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals slated for July 29.

Of the 17 finalists, eight are from the Payce Digital/ COB Credit Union All Stars Calypso Tent.

The eight finalists include: Colin Spencer with If I Do These Things; De Announcer with Mia Loved D’s; Donella, Dat is Calypso; first-timer John Yarde with his song I Will Remember; Jude Clarke with Struggling; Rudifus singing De Church Bell; Sammy G with Dear Diary and Teri with Who We Are.