Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department

Barbados under flash flood watch

Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot

11 Passengers injured on flight from Barbados to Manchester

Barbados Weather Report – Shear line affecting the island

Newest Master of the High Court sworn in

Prime Minister Mottley: Barbados mourns death cultural icon

Crop Over Festival loses masquerade icon – Gwyneth Squires

Mark Williams passes away

Flash flood watch for north and central districts

Friday Dec 29

24°C
Barbados News

King married his secondary school sweetheart Oya Thompson

Loop News

13 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados’ ace tennis player and senior men’s national footballer Darian King is now a married man.

King, 31, the island’s leading Davis Cup player and 2017 US Grand Slam competitor tied the knot with long-time sweet heart Oya Thompson last Saturday in Barbados.

The ceremony was held at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, with officiant Father Clement Paul.

King, who donned a white tuxedo, black pants and shoes to match with the white, silver and black theme, said “ I Do” to Oya, daughter of the Late Prime Minister David Thompson and former St John MP Mara Thompson around 3:30 pm in the presence of family and close friends.

King has a career-high ATP singles ranking of 106 achieved in May 2017.

He is currently ranked #907.

Related Articles

Sport

October 3, 2016 08:08 PM

Sport

September 30, 2016 08:10 PM

Sport

January 12, 2017 10:31 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Arsenal beaten 2-0 by West Ham for 1st home loss in EPL this season

Sport

Tottenham outplayed in 4-2 loss at Brighton to damage top-four hopes

Barbados News

QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department

More From

Barbados News

QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department

See also

Ambulance Services is also experiencing an increase in calls requesting medical assistance

Barbados News

Mark Williams passes away

Williams was the host of the long running ‘Looking Back’ radio programme

World News

Deadly argument over Christmas gifts as teen kills older sister in US

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brot

Barbados News

Sarah welcomes her Christmas miracle

Mom’s baby is Barbados’ first Christmas baby

Barbados News

Barbados under flash flood watch

Moderate to heavy showers forecast

Barbados News

Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot

King married his secondary school sweetheart Oya Thompson