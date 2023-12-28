Tennis star, Darian King ties the knot Loop Barbados

Barbados’ ace tennis player and senior men’s national footballer Darian King is now a married man.

King, 31, the island’s leading Davis Cup player and 2017 US Grand Slam competitor tied the knot with long-time sweet heart Oya Thompson last Saturday in Barbados.

The ceremony was held at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral, with officiant Father Clement Paul.

King, who donned a white tuxedo, black pants and shoes to match with the white, silver and black theme, said “ I Do” to Oya, daughter of the Late Prime Minister David Thompson and former St John MP Mara Thompson around 3:30 pm in the presence of family and close friends.

King has a career-high ATP singles ranking of 106 achieved in May 2017.

He is currently ranked #907.