Ten-man Bermuda defeat Barbados in Concacaf W encounter Loop Barbados

Two goals from Aaliyah Nolan helped Bermuda to a 4-2 victory over Barbados and maintained their position at the top of Group C of League B in the Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers.

Playing last Tuesday night at the National Sports Center in Hamilton Bermuda, the host stayed on course to qualify for the playoff round and earn a place in the inaugural competition in the United States in 2024.

Despite having a player’s advantage for 43 minutes Barbados suffered their second defeat in four matches, leaving them in third position in the four-team table, with four points.

Jaden Masters sent an early message to the visitors when she opened the scoring in just five minutes.

A goal kick from goalkeeper Kamilah Burke was played into center back Keinelle Johnson but she did not sort out her feet in time and lost possession to Masters, who quickly latched on to the loose ball and passed the ball under the body of Burke.

Bermuda’s Jaden Masters prepares to slot the ball beyond Barbados’ goalkeeper Kamilah Burke.

Bermuda doubled their lead five minutes later when Victoria Davis blasted a right-footed free kick over the head of Burke from approximately 40 yards out.

The Lady Tridents found themselves down 2-0 in ten minutes, and before they could regroup, it was 3-0 in the 12th minute.

Nolan received a long pass over the Barbados defense, shrugged off the challenge from Adrienne Forde and powerfully shot the ball into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.

Barbados narrowed the goal deficit in the 34th minute when midfielder Ashanee Thompson curled a shot from the right side of the field, which went over the head of goalkeeper Zakhari Turner and into the top right corner.

Barbados’ goal scorer Ashanee Thompson (left) is carefully watched by Bermudan midfielder Jya Ratteray-Smith

Thompson doubled her tally and brought the Lady Tridents within one goal of their opponents, just on the stroke of half time.

A ball thrown inside the penalty area by wingback Tanija Maughn was partially cleared by Bermuda and Thompson took a “snapshot” which went under the body of Turner and into the goal.

The second half began as eventful as the first half ended.

In the second minute of resumption Bermuda midfielder Khyla Brangman picked up her second yellow card and Mexican referee Katia Garcia showed her to the dressing room.

Barbados center back Adrienne Forde (left) challenges Bermuda two-goal hero Aaliyah Nolan.

Despite being a player down, the host extended their lead in the 74th minute.

Masters played a pass from the right flank into the path of Nolan and with a precise touch, she passed the ball into the net beyond the on-rushing Burke to convert Bermuda’s fourth goal of the match.

Barbados will face the Dominican Republic at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf on December 1 and complete their preliminary matches in Kingstown, St Vincent & the Grenadines on December 5.’

Starting 11: Kamilah Burke; Tanijah Maughn, Adrienne Forde, Keinelle Johnson, Shauntae Hinds; Shanice Stevenson, Ashanee Thompson, Soraya Toppin-Herbert; Tiana Bynoe, Rianna Cyrus, Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith

Used Substitutes: Makela Alleyne, Tiffany White, Felicia Jarvis