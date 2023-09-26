Temporary teachers to get outstanding salaries Tuesday Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is taking steps to ensure that temporary teachers are paid on time.

Chief education officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, said a system will be implemented after revealing on Monday, September 25 that un-appointed teachers at several schools were still waiting their salaries.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training that some temporary teachers have not been paid their salary to date, September 25th, 2023,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw said in an issued statement.

She disclosed that the late payment was due to the late receipt and in some cases, non-submission of names.

“Reports supporting recommendations to allow continuation of acting assignments are due by the end of the academic year. This year the due date was 14th of July, 2023. Additionally, recommendations for continuation are to be endorsed to the board of management and submitted for approval before teachers can be added to the payroll for the new academic year,” the chief education officer explained.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw said that the Ministry received the majority of submissions after the deadline, and some were still outstanding.

She ordered the affected schools to rectify the matter, and fast track the processing of payments to ensure that teachers are paid.

“The Ministry has instructed the affected schools to undertake urgent processing of payments to ensure that teachers receive their salaries by the end of the business day on Tuesday, the 26th of September 2023.”

“The Ministry will convene a meeting with the relevant staff at the schools to institute the necessary improvements to ensure the process is completed in a timely manner in the future,” she asserted.