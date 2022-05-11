Temporary road closure in the City this Friday | Loop Barbados

Barbadians are advised that Prince William Henry Street from its junction with Broad Street to Parry Street, The City, will be partially cordoned off on Friday, May 13, from 6 am until 2 pm.

This is to facilitate a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs to officially designate parking spaces in The City for persons with disabilities.

Motorists are therefore urged to make note of these changes and use alternative routes during this time. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.