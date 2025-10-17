Temporary one-way traffic on Rihanna Drive from October 22

Motorists and residents are being advised of a temporary one-way traffic restriction on Rihanna Drive, St. Michael, starting Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), the restriction, which is expected to last about three weeks, will facilitate essential sidewalk and drainage repairs and upgrades aimed at improving pedestrian safety and water management.

The work will take place Monday to Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During these hours, traffic will only be permitted to enter Rihanna Drive from the Mighty Grynner Highway, exiting onto Westbury Road. Vehicles attempting to enter Rihanna Drive from Westbury Road will instead be diverted onto Grants Gap and Parris Gap.

Outside of the specified hours and on weekends, the road will return to two-way traffic. MTW said that emergency vehicles will have access at all times during the works.

The Ministry is urging motorists to obey all posted signs and follow the directions of flag personnel while work is underway.

MTW has also extended thanks to residents, businesses, and road users for their cooperation during the temporary disruption.