Teens caught vaping will be ‘dealt with accordingly’ | Loop Barbados

The chief education officer has asserted that the group of students found vaping in a viral video, will be dealt with accordingly.

Speaking on TikTok ‘trend’ that shows a group of secondary students in uniform vaping in class, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw stressed that such behaviour will not be condoned in any school. She stated that the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training fully supports the measures taken by principals to address the matter.

“I don’t know exactly what was in that electric cigarette…but investigations do show that they were vaping. And this activity will not be condoned in any school, the principals will do the necessary to ensure that at any instance, any breach such as this will be dealt with accordingly and of course, they will have the support of the Ministry,” said the chief education officer.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw held that the video did not accurately reflect the education system and encouraged students to use social media to show positive achievements. She also called on parents and educators to urge children to pursue positive endeavours.

“I would encourage all teachers, all parents, all principals to continue to play their part to mould our students, use it for positive things,” she said.

“When the children do these things, they put the school in a bad light and anybody from overseas because this can travel all over the world; it puts the education system of Barbados in a bad light. So children, if you want to bamba and you want to chill with the big boys, I would tell them to do something positive and show what our education system can produce,” Dr Archer-Bradshaw added.

The National Substance Abuse Council (NCSA) also appealed to guardians to “monitor their children’s activities”.

Expressing that they were deeply concerned about the circulated video, the NCSA highlighted vaping is illegal to minors below the age of 18.

“We at the NCSA continue to call on parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities, to encourage them not to be pressured by their peers. We also know that we must continue to educate our public on this and other emerging trends, to identify gaps in the delivery of services, especially to our minors,” said the NCSA.

The organisation also called for investigations into how children are sourcing these devices and getting them on to the school grounds.

“We see the need for a national response to this and other issues, a more coordinated approach to drug demand and drug supply. This will help all stakeholders to get to the source of where the children get the devices, where do they get their time to use them, why are they using them, how did it get into the schools?”