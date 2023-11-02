Teenage girl missing for nearly a week Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is hoping the public can help locate a teen who has been missing for almost a week.

Sixteen-year-old Natalya Rihanna Best was last seen by her father Omar Primus on Friday, October 27. Her given address is Block 1F Boundary Road, Eden Lodge, St Michael.

Best is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, brown skin complexion, small busted, and oval face with each ear pierced twice.

She was wearing a black top, and brown and black shirt at the time of her disappearance.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Natalya Rihanna Best is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.