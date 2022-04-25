Teen with heart-shaped tattoo reported missing by mother | Loop Barbados

Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole is still missing.

It’s been one week, and police are recirculating Jade’s information in the hope of locating the missing girl safe and sound.

Jade is 14 years old. She left home about 4:20 pm on Sunday, April 17, 2022 and has not returned. She was reported missing by her mother Kristle Cole. They live in Wanstead, St Michael.

Jade is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, is full figured, and has a light brown complexion. She has a chubby face, a flat medium-size nose, medium-sized dark brown eyes and short black hair which she wears in an afro style. She also has a tattoo on her left wrist of a heart with the letter L inside the heart. Her right inner forearm has scarred lines along its length. Jade has a polite demeanour and walks with an erect appearance. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black jacket, black long joggers with silver stripes at the sides and had a black bag on her back bearing a red logo.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jade Sapphaire Patricia Cole is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.