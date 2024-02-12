Teen slapped with Endangering Life charge after Parish Land robbery Loop Barbados

Two Christ Church men are facing the law courts jointly charged for the offense of Robbery.

Police in the Southern Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged 18-year-old Cy Alexander Leroy Gilding of Parish Land, Christ Church and previously-wanted man, 27-year-old Clarence Rackwon Emilio Williams of Coverley Terrace, Christ Church.

The offences were committed on February 3, 2024, whilst at Parish Land, Christ Church.

Williams is also charged with Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Assault of Kevin Bradshaw and Assault of Shaquille Bradshaw. While Gilding is charged with Endangering Life along with the shared Robbery charged.

The pair is scheduled to appear in District ‘B’ Magistrate’s Court today, Monday, February 12, 2024, before Magistrate Carolyn Ward Sargeant.