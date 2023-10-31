Teen girl missing for almost a week last seen wearing her uniform Loop Barbados

It has been almost one week since Tannealiah Hoyte was last seen by her worried family.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) today issued a missing person notice with the 14-year-old as the subject.

Her address is given as Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St. Michael. She is a student of the Grantley Adams Memorial Secondary School and according to the report from police, she left home around 7am on Thursday, October 19, 2023, and has not been seen since.

Tannealiah is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and thick in build. She has a brown complexion, oval face, broadshoulders, is full-breasted and has both ears pierced twice. She speaks with a Vincentian accent.

At the time of her departure she was wearing her maroon school uniform, black shoes and white socks. She was carrying a black backpack on her back and carried a cream-coloured handbag.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Tannealiah Hoyte is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.