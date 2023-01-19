Teen fatally shot in reported confrontation with cops in Denham Town Loop Jamaica

Teen fatally shot in reported confrontation with cops in Denham Town Loop Jamaica
43 minutes ago

File photo of a police operation.

A teenager was shot and killed during a reported confrontation with the police in Denham Town, West Kingston on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Elvis Keiph.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting.

Reports are that Keiph was among a group of men who opened fire at the police.

The fire was returned and Keiph was discovered found with gunshot wounds. He later died.

The police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol containing nine live rounds of ammunition.

