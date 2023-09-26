Teen caught by police, refused to turn in himself Loop Barbados

Teen caught by police, refused to turn in himself
He was wanted

An 18-year-old boy is now in police custody assisting with investigations following his arrest.

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal of McCleans Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

According to the Police report, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service is thanking the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Source

