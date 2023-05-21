Teen and 21-year-old charged in connection with slew of robberies Loop Barbados

Pair facing a number of Burglary and Robbery charges spanning from September 2022 to May 2023 along with a car theft charge.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (District ‘C’ and Central) have made a breakthrough into a number of cases and have charged the following persons with the offences.

DISTRICT ‘C’ STATION AREA:

Charged are:

Amir Oladele Blackman, 21, of River Land, St Phillip

Keenan Zavier Browne, 19, of Four Hill, St Peter

The two are jointly charged for a case of Robbery and a case of Burglary on September 10, 2021, and March 16, 2023, respectively.

Blackman has been charged separately with Burglary on October 2, 2022, Robbery on March 17, 2023.

Browne has been charged separately with Robbery on March 3, 2023.

DISTRICT ‘A’ STATION AREA:

Browne has been charged separately with Theft of motor car on March 5, 2023, and Theft of motor car on May 5, 2023, respectively.

Blackman and Browne have been charged jointly with Robbery and Theft of motor car and contents as well as a laptop value ($3,500.00) property of The State on May3, 2023.

Both accused have been schedule to appear in the District ‘A’ and District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court on Monday, May 22, 2023.