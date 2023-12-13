Teen amongst 3 charged with murder of missing Cadogan Loop Barbados

Police have made a major breakthrough in the murder of 20-year-old Dominick Cadogan.

Detectives attached to the District ‘A’ Police Station, Black Rock Police Station and the Major Crimes Unit conducted investigations which resulted in the following persons being charged today, Wednesday, December 13, 2023, for the highlighted offences.

The following persons were jointly charged for the murder of Cadogan formerly of Country Park Towers, Country Road, St Michael, who was reported missing on October 15, 2023.

1. Rico Carlos Bovell, 28 years of Niles Road, Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael

2. Tarik Gyasi Wickham, 25 years of Lady Young Road, Morvant, Trinidad

3. Jovanni Dmitri Orlando Marshall, 19 years of Chalky Mount, St Andrew

Secondly, as it pertains to a Conspiracy to Murder charge, the following persons were formally charged that they conspired to kill Dominick Cadogan:

1. Kelvin Jamal Marshall, 39 years of Chalky Mount, St Andrew

2. Jovanni Dmitri Orlando Marshall

3. Tarik Gyasi Wickham

4. Rico Carlos Bovell

They are expected to appear in the District A Court #1 on Thursday, December 14, 2023.