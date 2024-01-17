Teejay Responds To Leaked Video Of Byron Messia Fan Confronting Him

Dancehall artiste Teejay is mocking Byron Messia’s camp after they released a video on social media claiming that a fan rushed the artiste amid the beef between him and the “Talibans” artiste.

The date of the video is unclear, but it appears that it could be from the incident that Teejay recently spoke about in his Let’s Be Honest podcast interview. According to the Uptop Boss, Byron Messia approached him aggressively while backstage at an event in 2023.

However, the St. Kitts artiste allegedly “begged” Teejay not to retaliate against the St. Kitts artiste, noting that he was young and couldn’t handle any smoke. Teejay also said Byron’s manager also grabbed him and “squeeze” his face to get control of him. Byron Messia says Teejay is capping about what happened and that he would be telling his side of the story in a future interview.

However, a video was leaked online on Wednesday, which seems to counter Teejay’s version of the story. The short video showed an unidentified male being restrained by security as Teejay and his entourage entered a venue. It’s unclear if the incidents are related to the same incident the “Drift” deejay spoke about last year.

Teejay does not look up or even acknowledge the man, who is seen talking and waving his hands. The video was reposted with claims that a “Byron Messia fan [allegedly] try to run up on Teejay.”

However, Teejay popped up in the comments, denying the claims that he feared the person railing up. “When you beat up somebody and them start act up wen the police come [laughing emojis],” Teejay wrote in the comments.

In another, he wrote, “@bigtwe12 look ya [crying laughing emoji] man them send out the last part of the video we need to see the rest. camera man have one assignment and f*** it up.”

Other social media users also commented on the video.

“Teejay look scared yf. Mouth only big on the internet,” one person commented. “Imagine attacking a man, for another man that doesn’t even know you how unnu likkle bit and love bottom suh,” another said.

Teejay’s latest interview has caused much commotion in the dance hall as he also took shots at Popcaan. However, Popcaan has not responded to him, but his sister Unruly Squid called out Teejay for using Popcaan’s name to help sell his upcoming project.