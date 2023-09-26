Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tropical Storm Philippe no threat to Barbados on current path

Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services

Teen caught by police, refused to turn in himself

Harte: Proper preparation earned the right result

Lady Tridents win Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifier opener

On current path system predicted to pass North of Barbados next week

Service Clubs ‘Celebrate Community’ with tree planting

Hindsbury Primary students learn composting tips on Arbor Day

Mount Gay recognises top employees

GISCAD Barbados Limited launched – New jobs, new tech for businesses

Monday Sep 25

27?C
Barbados News

Delays being experienced

Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Customers seeking to complete some services at the offices of the Barbados Postal Service are experiencing challenges and feeling frustrated.

However, the Postmaster General is today, Monday, September 25, 2023, apologising to the public for the inconvenience.

The Postmaster General explained and advised that the offices of the Barbados Postal Service are presently experiencing technical issues. As a result of said issues, customers are not be able to access some services, or are experiencing significant delays with others.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Tropical Storm Philippe no threat to Barbados on current path

Barbados News

Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services

Barbados News

Teen caught by police, refused to turn in himself

More From

Barbados News

Teen caught by police, refused to turn in himself

He was wanted

Sport

See also

Harte: Proper preparation earned the right result

Barbados senior women’s team coach Mario Harte is pleased with his team’s performance and contended with the result versus St Vincent & the Grenadines

Sport

Lady Tridents win Concacaf W Gold Cup Qualifier opener

Barbados defeated St Vincent & the Grenadines 5-0 in Concacaf W Road to Gold Cup qualifiers

World News

3 adults, 2 children dead after train strikes their SUV in Florida

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Three adults and two children were killed when their SUV was struck by a freight train at an unguarded crossing in central Florida, authorities said. Two other adults are hospi

Barbados News

Trident ID to be used as proof of address

Validation of addresses will start in 2024

Barbados News

Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services

Delays being experienced