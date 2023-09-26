Technical issues plaguing Barbados Postal Services Loop Barbados

Customers seeking to complete some services at the offices of the Barbados Postal Service are experiencing challenges and feeling frustrated.

However, the Postmaster General is today, Monday, September 25, 2023, apologising to the public for the inconvenience.

The Postmaster General explained and advised that the offices of the Barbados Postal Service are presently experiencing technical issues. As a result of said issues, customers are not be able to access some services, or are experiencing significant delays with others.