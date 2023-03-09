Technical issues impedes Barbados Tridents vs Vincy Heat match Loop Barbados

The scheduled international friendly, Barbados versus St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been indefinitely cancelled.

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) issued a statement on Thursday apologising for the cancellation of the match which was scheduled to kick off at the Wildey Turf, Wednesday night.

“We understand that spectators will be disappointed and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We also want to extend a hearty thank you to our amazing fans for your patience and understanding.”

BFA explained that the technical issues, specifically the generator at the venue, delayed the highly anticipated Barbados Tridents vs Vincy Heat match.

“Unfortunately, there was an issue with the generator at our venue which caused the match to be delayed for 30 minutes. Technicians were brought to the venue and after several attempts, to resolve the generator problem, the match was postponed.”

“However, after careful consideration a decision has been made to officially cancel the friendly match,” the BFA said.

Patrons who purchased tickets are asked to keep their stubs to present on entry to the Concacaf Nations League home fixture against Cuba on March 23.