Tech Thursday: Digicel has a new e-store with free delivery | Loop Barbados

Digicel has launched an e-store so that you can use technology to buy even more tech gadgets. In the three months since its launch, the store has seen some traffic as persons enjoy the ease of shopping conveniently from the comfort of their home, car or beach, wherever they are when they remember “Yes, I need to get [insert any new tech device]”.

Happy to get this new Tech series underway, Market Commercial Operations Manager Suzanne English told Loop Business:

“We at Digicel know that many people are still wary of crowds and going out and about to conduct business and shop, so we thought how best can we bring the store experience to our customers? We already have given ease with bill paying via the My Digicel App and in-store fast-tracking customers with the self-use kiosk. So we have not only launched the e-store but we have taken the hassle and expense out of collecting your items after you order. There is free island-wide delivery as part of the service too.”

This week’s edition features three products.

1. The Braven BRV-X2 Wireless Speaker

Braven wireless speaker

Having a pool party this weekend? Grab the Braven BRV-X2 Wireless Speaker and keep the tunes pumping for hours (18 hours to be exact ? ) without any fear of the water! This speaker hits an amazing base tone and is waterproof – it actually floats! Now you don’t even have to leave the pool to turn up the music!

Pro tip: Pair two BRV-X/2 speakers together for a powerful, immersive experience and even more vibez! And when your device is low, charge up with the USB charge in.

Buy it now: https://shop.digicelgroup.com/bb/braven-brv-x2-speaker.html

Use Code: Digi10 at checkout for 10% off

2. The Samsung Galaxy Classic Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Classic Watch 4

Searching for a new smart watch? Look no further than the Samsung Classic 4! This watch is function and fashion in one. Its design is timeless and classic but its functions are completely modern! It literally will know you better than you know yourself tracking your way to a healthier you! With sleep tracking, blood oxygen levels and snoring pattern this watch is a must!

Pro-tip: Rearrange the apps to suit your lifestyle. Customize your watch face and bring your favorite compilations to the table. Choose which apps you wish to be notified about so your wrist doesn’t vibrate all day. Transfer a bunch of offline tracks from your smartphone to your smartwatch so that when the time comes, you can connect your wireless earbuds to your watch for easy listening.

Buy it now: https://shop.digicelgroup.com/bb/samsung-classic-watch-4-silver-46mm.html

Use Code: Digi10 at checkout for 10% off

3. The Samsung S21 FE

S21FE

The latest Fan Edition (FE) device on Samsung, taking all of the best bits from the S21 series and combining them into one device to fuel your passions. Whether you’re a gaming guru or social media star, this crowd pleaser has the style, power and pro-grade camera to unleash epic in the everyday.

Pro tip: If you’re struggling to find things on your new Samsung S21 FE smartphone, swipe down the quick settings and you’ll find a search option at the top. Just start typing your search query

and this universally searches your phone returning settings, apps, contacts, calendar appointments. It’s really powerful. You can also launch it by bringing up the apps tray, and tapping the finder bar at the top. It’s called Finder.

Buy it now:https://shop.digicelgroup.com/bb/samsung-s21-fe.html

Use Code: Digi10 at checkout for 10% of

See link to shop online https://shop.digicelgroup.com/bb/