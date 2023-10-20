Tech businessman lauds UWI Cave Hill graduates for company’s success Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ leading export manufacturers has put forward a strong case for companies to continue to invest in The University of the West Indies, saying graduates of the Cave Hill campus have been critical to the growth of his company since it began operations nearly three decades ago.

The exhortation came from President of Lenstec (Barbados) Inc. Ian Hickling, on whom a Doctor of Science (DSc) will be conferred when the campus holds its annual graduation ceremony on Saturday. Hickling is one of three honorary graduates, including veteran entertainer Alison Hinds and business executive Trisha Tannis, who will be recognized at this year’s graduation ceremony.

Ian Hickling, the president of Lenstec (Barbados) Inc will be conferred with a Doctor of Science (DSc) on this Saturday at the UWI Cave Hill.

Delivering the honorary graduands response at the Principal’s Fundraising Gala Dinner for the Science and Technology Fund on Saturday, the businessman and biochemist extolled the virtues of the Cave Hill Campus, attributing much of his company’s success in Barbados to its association with the institution.

“I just want to go on record as saying that none of this would have happened if we didn’t engage with UWI on day one. And for 27 years we have been working with UWI in all sorts of different ways. The first thing that happened was when we came here, we found out that there were lots of tests required that couldn’t be done here, so we went to the Faculty of Science and arranged for some honour students to come in and set up a microbiology lab. We have continued that relationship ever since and we get the best microbiologists who graduate from here that come through our lab and work with us,” he said.

Lenstec (Barbados) Inc. is a subsidiary of Lenstec Corporation, a commercial medical device company based in Florida. The company opened its global manufacturing facility in Barbados in 1995. It manufactures intraocular lenses, which are artificial replacements for the natural ones removed during cataract surgery.

Hickling added that ten percent of the staff at Lenstec are graduates of UWI, including ten research and development scientists.

“Probably the most visual thing is that all of our production databases, and remember we make three quarters of a million lenses a year, … the databases control every single one of those (lenses). So every lens we’ve ever made, which is more than seven million, has a record and a database which was written by a UWI graduate,” he added.

Principal of the Cave Hill Campus, Professor Clive Landis, told the audience that The UWI remains committed to contributing to the overall development of Caribbean.

“As an academy we are resolved, we are coalesced around a strategy which is to take our research and to apply it at all levels of society to enmesh ourselves in society with the ministries, with the private sector, with industries, to help drive innovation [and] entrepreneurship, and to help drive the development of Barbados and the Caribbean,” Landis said.

On Saturday, 186 students from the Faculty of Science and Technology will graduate from the Cave Hill Campus. They will be among the 1,237 graduands from the Class of 2023 comprising 869 undergraduates and 368 at the graduate level.

This year 121 students will be awarded first class honours – 73 fewer than last year’s record 187, while two medical students will graduate with distinction. Upper second class honours will be awarded to 375 students and 249 will receive lower second class honours.

Among the cohort of graduate students, 57 will receive distinction, and two will receive high commendation.

Students will celebrate their academic achievements during two ceremonies. The first will begin at 10 am for students from the Faculties of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts; Humanities & Education; Law; Medical Sciences; Science & Technology, and Sport. The second ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm for graduands from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A highlight of the day’s formalities will include the conferral of honorary degrees on Hickling and two others for their exceptional contribution to Barbados and the world. Cultural Ambassador Alison Hinds, who has entertained Barbados, the Caribbean and the world for more than three decades, will receive a Doctor of Letters (DLitt), while business executive and former president of the Barbados Private Sector Association, Trisha Tannis will be awarded a Doctor of Laws (LLD).

The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the campus’ social media channels and on UWI TV.