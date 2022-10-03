Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in the US Loop Barbados

Not even the threat of heavy rainfall could deter hundreds of Jamaicans who came out on Saturday to pay their final respects to Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, the two brothers who died in a drowning incident in the United States in August.

The thanksgiving service to celebrate the lives of the two men was held at the New Testament Covenant Church of God in Old Harbour, St Catherine, which was at capacity as loved ones came from all walks of life to pay their final respects.

During the service, the two siblings were remembered as God-fearing and ambitious young men, who were on their path to greatness.

At the funeral, many tried to maintain their composure, but the sight of two caskets side by side inside the church was too much, so they completely broke down.

Pearnel Charles Jr, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, a part of the parish which the young men were from, spoke about the invaluable contributions that both siblings made in their short time on Earth.

“It is not often, it’s very unique for you to find two brothers in one family, both God-fearing, both ambitious, both on the right path both walking together…'” said Charles as he sought to highlight the positive steps the siblings were taking before their lives were cut short.

The MP also said that he would be donating $200,000 to the foundation set up in honour of the young men.

Reports are that an account has been opened at the Bank of Nova Scotia in May Pen, Clarendon, with the purpose of establishing a foundation in memory of the brothers.

The Bulgin brothers were seasonal workers at Norman’s restaurant in the town of Oak Bluffs in Martha’s Vineyard in the US.

Family members look at the life-size portraits of the late Travis and Travaugh Bulgin at the Thanksgiving service for the two in Old Harbour on October 1

The brothers and two others reportedly jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge, more popularly called Jaws Bridge, and got into difficulties. Two were rescued, but the brothers didn’t survive. The tragic incident took place on Sunday, August 14.