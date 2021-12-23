Team Mikey Charity delivers hope to families this Christmas | Loop Barbados

While many were buying gifts for friends and loved ones amidst the hustle and bustle of Christmas, a set of Santa’s elves were busy doing some hustling of their own to bring hope and smiles to those they didn’t even know.

On Tuesday evening, Loop News caught up with a group of busy volunteers from the Team Mikey Charity as they were stationed at Bassa Basa Gym in Lower Estate, St Michael. The entire floor space was covered with colourful baskets and reusable tote bags, the receptacles of choice, for the varied donations received.

Founder of the charity, Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer, could be found among those working to pack hampers containing both food and toiletry items, which were to be delivered to those less fortunate this season.

Michael ‘Mikey’ Mercer packing hampers alongside volunteers of the charity

Deliveries commenced on Tuesday, December 21 and culminated on the morning of December 22. Sixty families from communities throughout St George, St Michael and Christ Church were the recipients of the hampers.

Those who delivered the hampers were met by thankful family members and Mercer admitted at times the initiative was “a bit emotional”.

“There were people who said they literally got on their knees and prayed in the morning because they didn’t have anything at all. One lady said she was at her lowest ever and she literally started to break down in my arms to the point where I had to support her,” Mercer recounted.

The popular entertainer admitted that the charity received about “triple or quadruple” the usual requests for assistance this year. Although the small charity could not assist everyone who reached out, it tried to help as many as possible.

A variety of items were included

During an already challenging year for many, Mercer admitted that the charitable gesture was made possible due to contributions made by some corporate entities, as well as private individuals. These included Brydens Stokes Ltd, Digicel, SMJ Beverages and Chefette Restaurants Ltd while a special mention was made of Ms Richards from New York who sent a sizeable donation via barrels.

Despite the present trying times, Mercer is encouraging fellow Barbadians to be their brothers’ keepers and lend assistance how and wherever they can.

“There is always a silver lining in each cloud, it may be a little harder to see, but you have to always push forward. You cannot give up. We as Barbadians are resilient and we have to look out for each other. This is not the time to be myopic because life could change in the blink of an eye and then we are on the other side, asking people for help,” he reminded.