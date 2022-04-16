Team members ready for CARIFTA Swimming Champs in Barbados | Loop Barbados

Barbados’ student athletes are back in the pool competitively to faceoff with the region’s best as the island hosts the 2022 CARIFTA Swimming and Openwater Championships.

Track & Field athletes and officials headed to Jamaica for the CARIFTA Games earlier this week, but the heat turns up locally at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey, St Michael, Barbados as Bajans go head-to-head with the Caribbean’s best to post personal bests and break records.

A team of 25 swimmers ranging in ages from 11 to 18 will try to gain medals for Barbados. Loop caught up with four members of the team this week at the pool.

With no CARIFTA since 2018, the athletes said that despite some of the challenges that COVID posed to their training routine and school habits, they are ready for these three days of competition and they intend to do their best.