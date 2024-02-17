Teaching suspended for teacher at centre of Good Shepherd scare Loop Barbados

One teacher at Good Shepherd Primary will remain suspended pending a meeting with the Ministry of Education after an incident last Friday on the school compound.

The Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw took swift action on February 16,when she instructed the principal at Good Shepherd Primary school to involve the police in amatter between members of the teaching body, that left some teachers feeling threatened bywhat was levelled via text by another teacher.

An education officer was deployed to offer necessary support.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw also instructed that the police presence remain on the compound toallow for greater security and increased feelings of safety among the school population.

Classes ended prematurely as a result of the text and incident. According to the ministerial press release, the move to end teaching time was to allow the police to perform a thorough safety sweep of the compound. Children and teachers were directed to an adjacent playing field as directed by the police, and school was closed for the remainder of the day.

Ministry officials are reportedly continuing to work alongside the police, and the wider communication protocols are being strictly adhered to.

The Chief Education Officer assures that the teacher in question will not be allowed to return toschool until a meeting is held between him and the Ministry, and a resolution is found in thematter.

School resumes, teachers to be counselled on Monday

Counselling services and other support will be provided for the principal and the teaching staff on Monday, February 19, 2024, as their protection, safety and stability, and that of the students and staff, are of paramount importance to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational training.

Regular classes are still expected to resume at Good Shepherd Primary school on said Monday.