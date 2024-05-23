Teaching opportunities in the US Loop Barbados

The Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS) will be providing Barbadian teachers with yet another opportunity to teach in the United States of America (USA), through a cultural exchange with Participate Learning.

BECCS, in collaboration with the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), will host the USA-based agency Participate Learning next week, as its officials visit the island and conduct an information session for teachers interested in the exchange programme.

The information session will be conducted by the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector on Wednesday, May 29, in the Conference Room on the Second Floor of the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St. Michael, from 6:00 PM.

For further information, teachers may call the BECCS at 535-1548/832-0480, or the BUT at 427-8510. They may also visit the Ministry’s social media pages on IG – molbarbados246 and Facebook – molbarbados.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).