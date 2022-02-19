Teachers told: ‘Row or get off the boat!’ | Loop Barbados

Teachers have been told “either row or get off the boat”! That was one radio personality’s advice this week and the verbal reprimand over the airwaves is causing some furore on social media sites.

During a morning session of “What Drives You Crazy” on SlamFM 101.1, co-host Gaynelle Marshall shared her passionate views regarding the reaction of the teaching fraternity to the announcement of returning to the classrooms on February 21.

You are not alone. Either you row or get off the boat!

“This is abject foolishness that we are supporting in this country…and I am tired. You are getting no sympathy from me because I have seen you, teachers, during school hours doing all brands of things for your own personal comfort to go home and cry mental health. Not hearing it, not having it, dismissed,” she vehemently stated.

Since the announcement of a resumption of face-to-face classes by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, there has been much public discourse regarding the readiness of school plants, staff and students.

The teachers’ unions have been very vocal on issues concerning those in the fraternity as they agitated for their members. In many instances, it has been stated that teachers wanted to return to their physical classrooms but the emphasis was on the safe return, both for themselves and students.

Meetings have been held between unions and the Ministries of both Health and Education, between the unions and their members and also between the ministries and teachers. In addition, the Barbados National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations held an online panel discussion on February 17 to discuss the risks associated with the re-opening of schools.

Many Barbadians have also taken to social media platforms to share their views on the issue and Marshall’s most recent contribution has added to the furore surrounding the resumption of face-to-face classes.

During her time on-air, she chided teachers for seemingly wanting things to be ‘perfect’ before they returned, suggesting much grace had already been extended to the fraternity.

“If we were to take the same position as the said Ministry of Education with all other sectors in Barbados, we would have flatlined ages ago.

The police did not have this option, medical did not have this option, media did not have this option, fiscal did not have this option, commercial spaces did not have, nobody else has had this level of grace and we are waiting for a situation of perfection in an imperfect world in order for you to continue doing the job that we as taxpayers pay you to do. But it is not good enough for you.

You, meanwhile, use all of these services that have had to pivot, cut, contrive, march even to get what they need gotten, but it’s not good enough for you,” she stated.

She went on to suggest that it was apparently only the mental health of those in the teaching fraternity being impacted.

“You don’t know what I went through last year. You don’t know what everybody else had to deal with last year. You are not alone. Either you row or get off the boat!” Marshall said.

Following Marshall’s comments, social media blogger Stephanie Chase took to her social media platform to share her own views.

In response to the admonishment that teachers should “row or get off the boat”, Chase insisted: “If teachers were not rowing, teachers would not have gone out of their way to ensure that students have devices. Teachers would not have gone out of their way to use their own funds to pay for these devices, to pay for internet, to pay for electricity, to purchase groceries, to drive from their homes all throughout Barbados to ensure that their students had what they need to function, not only online but at home.”

In the video uploaded to The Chase Files Instagram page yesterday, February 18, the popular blogger went on to encourage colleagues in the teaching fraternity not to be disheartened by the views shared, especially from persons who had no experience in the profession.

“It is sad that the perception of many Barbadians is that anyone who works in the civil service doesn’t work, that we slack off, that we don’t like to work, that we are making easy money. They have no idea,” she stated.

She indicated even though Thursday and Friday were to be observed as a mid-term break, she and some of her colleagues were at work stacking food banks and preparing uniforms to assist students in need.

She suggested that when teachers agitated for certain things it was because those things were needed for educators to function.

“It is ok for people to talk…to use their media platforms to talk negative things about the teaching profession but we [teachers] know what is involved. We know that we go to school on many occasions and we don’t have the tools, we don’t have supplies and we use the salary that we are paid to go and buy things that we should be provided with to do our jobs in a competent manner.”

The blogger advised teachers to look out for their mental well-being. “It is thankless job teachers, but I appreciate you. It is ok to put yourself first…and while putting yourself first you will continue to be professional…and do the job that you are paid to do to the best of your ability,” she encouraged.

There have been many opinions shared on both sides of the ongoing divide. The trending topic has seen many come out in support of teachers, chastising Marshall for her expressions while others have applauded her stance.

However, in speaking to some teachers, the general consensus was that most teachers wanted to return to the classroom as online school has been exceedingly stressful for them and their students.

One teacher, who spoke to Loop under anonymity, said: “I have missed my students and most of my colleagues feel likewise. It is not that we do not want to return to school, it is that we wish for the environment to be as safe as possible for everyone. To suggest teachers haven’t been working or don’t want to work when we have been working twice as hard during this pandemic infuriates me.”

Many teachers shared similar sentiments, expressing dismay at the disparaging comments shared by Marshall and the public flogging they are once again facing. They insisted that the constant vilification is both exhausting and, at times, demoralising.