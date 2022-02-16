Teachers encouraged to get vaxxed | Loop Barbados

Chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George is encouraging more teachers to step up and get the jab.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 15 during a press conference with education officials, Dr George reported that the vaccination rate amongst teachers staggers between 62 and 65 per cent. The chief medical officer asserted that health officials would like to see an increase.

“Obviously vaccines are available for all adults, so the way I see it, there is no reason why teachers should not be vaccinated so we would like to see that number well over 80 per cent,” he remarked.

With half of the eligible student population already immunised – 10, 000 students – Dr George stated that the Ministry of Health and Wellness would like to see national vaccination rates reach 70 per cent.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to promote vaccinations. Ideally, we would like to see it nationally at 70 per cent but it is not a requirement for the restart of schools at this time,” he insisted.

Touching on concerns raised by the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) and Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) on the resumption of face-to-face classes, Education Minister, Kay McConney added that the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has listened. Not only will officials be conducting random testing of teachers, students and non-teaching staff but also extra masks will be made available to schools.

“We know that some students didn’t come to school because they couldn’t afford the masks. There are some that the string behind the ears will break and they will not be able to use the masks. Some people will spill things on themselves and for whatever reason, it will not be sanitary for them to use the masks. And so, the Ministry has committed that we will make masks available at all schools for persons who need them,” she added.