Local News

Teacher struck by student at Frederick Smith School

12 June 2025
Frederick Smith Secondary School. (Picture by Tonia Atwell)

Teachers at the Frederick Smith Secondary School walked off the job today following two separate violent incidents involving students.

The Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) has confirmed that in one of the incidents, a teacher was assaulted by a student who struck her with a stone. BSTU President Mary Redman said the teacher was injured during the attack, sought medical attention, and later filed a report at the police station.

In a second incident, which occurred shortly after, two other students were reportedly involved in a separate confrontation that further escalated tensions on the compound.

Redman, who was on site with union representatives, condemned the acts of violence and said the BSTU is extremely concerned about the rising threat to teachers’ safety. In an interview, she stressed that immediate action must be taken to address student behaviour and reinforce protective measures for staff.

