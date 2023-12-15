Teacher exodus a regional concern Loop Barbados

The head of Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) is calling for regional governments to improve the working conditions of educators.

While at an executive meeting of the CUT earlier this week at Barbados Beach Club, president Dr Garth Anderson, highlighted that the need for reform as the Caribbean’s education system is being crippled by an educator exodus.

“Teachers are moving in droves to pursue greener pastures in North America, Europe and even within the Caribbean itself.

“The real issues affecting this migration of teachers cannot be swept under the carpet. We must provide the resources that teachers need to carrying out their professional duties and equally be justly paid for arguably the most difficult job of impacting the lives of our people and ultimately the prosperity of our societies,” Dr Anderson asserted.

He added that some were not migrating but leaving the profession because they were overworked, underpaid and undervalued.

“Education is public good, and therefore the provision of high quality public education cannot be compromised as we seek to attract and retain the best personnel in our profession. As union leaders and stakeholders, we must unit around this cause of funding quality public education as a sustainable construct of building a a humane and productive society. We must find the funds to invest in teacher development, and the overall improvement of the education infrastructure in the region,” the CUT President asserted.

“It’s time for the lip service to end, we need action now,” he continued.

Barbados’ deputy chief education officer, Joy Adamson who was also in attendance, acknowledged the importance of collaboration and involving teachers in national efforts to transform the educational system.

“My message this morning is simple…Let us work together. So how do we work together to tackle teacher burnout? How do we work together to ensure that as teachers fight for their rights that the education of our children is not compromised? How do we ensure that our shop stewards understand the industrial process and grievance procedures?”

“We need to be working together as partners, we need to be collaborating, we need to keep the communication channels open and discuss before taking action. We need to forge alliances with the necessary agencies, we need to pull together because ladies and gentlemen believe me when I say we share a common goal – quality education for us all. Let us work together.”