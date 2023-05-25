Teacher, Deacon concerned about cellphones and Bajan youth Loop Barbados

The use and reliance on smartphones and television by parents, guardians, children and teenaged students is worrisome to one deacon in the Pentecostal church locally.

A teacher by profession, Deacon Roderick Rock has called into question the use of the smartphone, tablet and TV by parents, guardians and other adults as a replacement nanny.

Delivering his Child Month sermon on Sunday, he said, as a father he understands the inclination to just give the child the smart phone to hold their attention, but he said it is a slippery slope that should not be depended on.

“We need to teach them. What I see more and more, this [a cell phone] is what is teaching them.

“And I know the temptation to leave them in front one of these and to leave them in front the television because we want that little peace and quiet. I know how much work it is to constantly entertain and when you drop the TV on, all of a sudden they are quiet. I can get some things done now. Who’s teaching the child there now? That television.”

He urged that gone should be the days of children are seen and not heard.

“We need to talk to them about life and making decisions, values, how to stand on their own two feet, how to deal with pressure. All of these are things that we need to speak to young children about.”

They thought the persons would have kept it confidential and the picture went out

And he urged parents to stop from using euphemisms and to refrain from shying away from topics deeming that above or beyond the children’s age limit. He stressed the children are curious and they need to be taught the facts, as well as from the Word.

“Sometimes parents, we don’t want to speak to them about it, because we are saying they are only 11 and 12, and 6 and 7, let me tell you something, you have a responsibility to teach.”

On the side of the children, he said some onus is on them too to use the smartphones safely as well.

“More and more they are exposed to these [phones], and they are being taught the wrong way.

“Group chats? Have 11-year-olds crying. They coming and saying that some picture went out. They thought the persons would have kept it confidential and the picture went out and everybody from the school come and say ‘That is she there’, ‘That is he there’ […] because they don’t know.”

Deacon Rock said that parents and guardians cannot put anything past their littlest and youngest ones. He asserted that even at three and four years old, they know how to use Google and YouTube and how to take pictures and record videos and upload whether by mistake or on purpose too, though they may not even be able to read yet.

“We must teach them the morals, the values. They are the gifts from Almighty God. Teach them. Take that time out. Sit down with them and talk with them.”

He was delivering the sermon at Dunamis Outreach Ministries.