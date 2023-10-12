‘Teachable moment’ – Ministry regrets Springer simulation Loop Barbados

At present, no heads will roll at the Springer Memorial School, following Wednesday’s simulation exercise turned fiasco.

Chief education officer, Dr Ramon Archer-Bradshaw held that the school lock down simulation which went terribly wrong was a “teachable moment”.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Thursday at the Ministry of Education’s Constitution Road, St Michael headquarters, the chief education officer maintained that no one will be held accountable or blamed for the incident which resulted in children and teachers seeking medical attention.

“We deeply regret the occurrences at the Springer Memorial School as played out yesterday,” sad Dr Archer-Bradshaw.

“We are all using this situation as a teachable moment. When I called the principal in, and the deputy principal, I asked for the facts.

“And based on the facts, we were able to make evaluations to determine where the strengths were, where the gaps were, and how we can close the gaps and we will use this opportunity to improve how not only Springer Memorial will move forward in the future, but how all schools should move forward in the future.

I am not going to sit here and point fingers and blame the principal and the [Springer Memorial] Health and Safety committee and others for taking the initiative to do something that went wrong,” she contended.

The chief education officer said that the education officials “regret the fall out” but will take the information attained to improve simulations at other schools.

“This will not prevent the Ministry of Education from trusting the principals to do what they have to do because many of them are doing an excellent job. And, I would not want the principals to think they can’t conduct drills now because of this. They can’t use their initiative to do things because of this. We want that when they do use their initiative, they do it to the best that they can.

“I am not in a position to place blame or anything on anybody, this is a teachable moment and we will move forward even stronger from there,” she added.