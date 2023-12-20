Taxpayers to receive refunds as soon as tomorrow Loop Barbados

From as early as tomorrow, Barbadians will finally receive the promised reverse tax credit and their income tax refunds for the year 2022 .

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment has approved the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) to disburse $19.4 million for the Reverse Tax Credit to 14,200 Barbadians, who will each receive $1,300 for income year 2022.

Those persons who have made arrangements for direct deposit will receive these refunds starting Thursday, December 21.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Ryan Straughn, said that some persons will receive their deposit via the Barbados Postal Service.

“Despite our best efforts, there are still approximately 2,808 persons for the Reverse Tax Credit who have not provided the BRA with banking information. Please note we have made arrangements with the Postal Service to have these delivered over the next few days. I continue to urge Barbadians to help us deliver services easier to you,” he said.

He stated that $21.1 million in Income Tax Refunds for income year 2022 will be paid to 30,427 persons. Most of this will be paid via direct deposit.

Straughn added that approximately 45,000 Barbadians will benefit from these refunds this holiday season.