Taxpayers advised to make sure third-party information is accurate Loop Barbados

Taxpayers are advised to make sure the third-party information on their 2022 Personal Income Tax (PIT) is accurate.

With less than one week left before the May 2 deadline for filing and payment of PIT, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, the head of Headquarters Services at the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA), is urging taxpayers to check their information is correct.

“Details uploaded for you on your behalf impact your tax return filing. We, therefore, advise persons to go to the Account tab and select the Third-Party Information option in “year 2022″ before filing. If anything is missing or incorrect, contact the institution responsible for the upload, which may be your employer, trade union, pension company, church, the NIS or other relevant entity, to request that they make the necessary corrections before you file,” Williams-Gayle explained.

Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of the BRA’s ongoing tax clinics for assistance.

The final Saturday tax clinic at BRA Bridge Street Mall offices, will be open tomorrow, Saturday, April 29.

Ahead of the May 2 PIT deadline, all other tax clinic sites will also be open from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Tax clinic locations include: the Queen’s Park Steel Shed; Community Resource Centres at Briar Hall, Christ Church; Rices, St Philip, and Valley, St George.

Tax officers are on hand at the clinics to assist in navigating TAMIS, resetting passwords, filing tax returns, completing registrations for Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs), and answering land tax queries.

A $500 penalty for late filings will be applied, while late payments will attract a five per cent penalty plus one per cent interest on outstanding balances.

Persons filing the 2022 Reverse Tax Credit ($1300) have until December 31, 2024, to file the Reverse Tax Credit Return.