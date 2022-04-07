Taxis will not be used as a scapegoat for breathalyser delay | Loop Barbados

One representative body for taxi operators in Barbados is upset that the notion of rolling out metered taxis locally is being proposed as reason enough to stall yet again on the implementing of the breathalyser test.

President of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Roy Raphael has told Loop News: “I think we are being used.”

Though he did not utter the word scapegoat, during a press conference today, organised by the Barbados Road Safety Association, Raphael sought to clear the air asserting that in previous talks with government officials, “the discussion on the metering system never came up.” He said that for the Attorney General to say that the introduction and handling of a taxi metering system needs to be addressed before going forward with the enforcing of breathalyser testing is not acceptable, especially because majority of the AOPT members are against meters.

Raphael said:

“We were made to understand that the reason why the breathlyser were [sic] pulled was because of the metering system and I already made it clear, and I’m going to make it clear again, it appears to us that over 75 per cent of our members are not interested in metering system.

“The reason for that is because of the reduced number of persons that catch our taxis…it will create a lil more issues for us.”

He said that people in this culture prefer to know the set standard rate or charge for a distance. However, factoring in traffic and delays where the meter comes into play and raises the fair, Raphael foresees challenges and arguments with customers who may not understand, especially when meters also incorporate factors like peak times as well.

“So although metering of taxis is on the books for Barbados, it was never favoured by our organisation or none of the taxi operators.” And he added that even if they push for meters in taxis, not all taxis in Barbados can be metered. “For example in the United States, all yellow taxis are metered and all black taxis are unmetered. We can’t have a situation in Barbados where all taxis are metered. It would put us in problems. I rest my case.”

Raphael reiterated that the AOPT membership does not laud the delaying of the breathlyser rollout, and wants the government to “come clean as to why really, the reason, why really the breathalyser was placed on hold.”

This sentiment was echoed by the AOPT public relations officer Mark Haynes who said that “it is incumbent on all of us as responsible persons in this community to speak out and let our voices be heard, whether we are in the minority or the majority. It matters not. What matters are issues to be discussed that are pertinent and impact significantly on the lives of Barbadians.”

He said that Roland-Bowen [President of the Barbados Road Safety Association] has been working tirelessly to try to save lives and thus AOPT stands with her on this matter.

“This does not affect only the organisation itself, this affects Barbadians. It is therefore, important that the government of Barbados explains in clear unequivocal terms why this has been withdrawn or give the rationale behind… we need to stop playing around with issues that are important because the more we play around, the more foolishness takes place and then all of this lends itself to lawlessness, recklessness, a consequence of which lives can be and will be taken if the corrective mechanisms are not put in place to avert what can be averted. We know we have we have the inevitable, but things that can be averted we believe strongly that we should lobby government to ensure that it does what is right, what is morally ethical and correct, and if it says it’s going to do something it should follow through with what it says it will follow through with, and if does decide for whatever reason or reasons…to pull the implementation of a program, that it should be explained clearly to the public why it was withdrawn.”

The hope of AOPT is to continue to give support the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) in this venture and the AOPT is ready and willing to take their support “to the next level” if need be.

Raphael too stressed, “I believe the time have come for government to introduce the breathalyser for the safety of the Barbadian public.”