Tax filing season for 2023 begins April 1 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Revenue Authority (the BRA) is advising that tax filing season for 2023 begins on April 1 this year and is reminding the public that income tax returns should be filed online at https://tamis.bra.gov.bb.

All self-employed persons, employees who earned above $25,000 in 2023, as well as pensioners with an annual income above $45,000 are required to file a Personal Income Tax (PIT) return. The deadline for filing 2023 Personal Income Tax Returns is April 30, 2024, while the deadline for filing the 2023 Reverse Tax Credit (RTC) return is December 31, 2025.

Manager of Communications and PR at the BRA, Carolyn Williams-Gayle, urged taxpayers to take the time to update their TAMIS information and to ensure that their details are current and accurate.

“Taxpayers should check the third-party information uploaded on their behalf, for accuracy and should make sure that they choose the correct income year for their PIT return. Taxpayers can find the steps on how to do this on the BRA’s website bra.gov.bb. If any information is missing or is incorrect, taxpayers should contact the party responsible for uploading the information and alert them to make the necessary corrections before the return is filed,” explained Williams-Gayle.

She urged taxpayers to be sure to review their accounts and correct any inaccuracies which may delay the process of receiving refunds.

The BRA also announced that it will be providing filing assistance for taxpayers during April at various tax clinics. A schedule of clinic locations, dates and times may be found on the BRA website.