Tax filing deadline for domestic companies on June 30 Loop Barbados

The deadline for filing 2023 annual returns by domestic companies is June 30, 2024.

These companies would have been incorporated between January 1 and June 30, in any given year.

To file annual returns, persons are encouraged to complete Form 35 in duplicate and submit to the Corporate Affairs Office from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 AM and 3:00 Pm. The form is available on www.caipo.gov.bb.

Persons should click “Corporate Affairs”, then “Other Services”, then “Post Incorporation Forms”, and select Form 35.

Companies incorporated via the new online portal must file annual returns through that system.

Payments may be made through Government’s online EZPay+ portal, or CAIPO’s agent portal, if the person has an agent number. Alternatively, an individual can make an appointment to pay at the counter by cash, card, or cheque. Cheques may also be placed in the drop box provided.

The Companies Act requires every company, except one that is external, to file an annual return with the Registrar of Companies and pay the fee of $100 at the time of filing.

Section 15A (3) of the Act states that a company in default of filing annual returns is liable to pay to the Registrar a penalty of $10 for every day during which the default continues, up to a maximum of $3,000.

The Act also gives the Registrar the authority to strike off the company from the Companies’ Register if it neglects or refuses to file an annual return.

An annual return is a record of publicly available information about a company that appears on the Companies’ Register. Such information includes the address and details of directors and secretary, shares, class of shares, and beneficial owners. It is not a financial document.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).