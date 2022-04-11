Tarique O’neal-Griffith wins Baje to the World Season 2 | Loop Barbados

Tarique O’neal-Griffith is the Baje to the World Season 2 winner. He emerged the victor from among the nine competitors in a keenly contested finale held over the weekend.

The show, held in Golden Square Freedom Park last Saturday evening, saw contestants performing two numbers as they all vied for the envied title and grand prizes. The over-four-hour-long contest was packed with a number of rousing performances but it was clear that Tarique was one of the crowd’s favourites as the night progressed.

In the first half, O’neal-Griffith’s delivery of Sam Smith’s ballad “Writing on the Wall” earned him a standing ovation. His range and melodious vocals were on full display and the crowd’s applause was as thunderous as the pyrotechnics which erupted from the stage at the conclusion of his rendition.

Tarique performed Sam Smith’s ballad “Writing on the Wall” in the first half

The second half saw all of the finalists performing soca selections and though Tarique’s performance of Don Trent’s 2015 hit “When Tomorrow Comes” was not an all-out hit with the audience, he gave a commendable showing which earned him his Season 2 crown at the end of the show.

Tarique performed Don Trent’s “When Tomorrow Comes” in the second half

Upon being announced the winner, family, friends and well-wishers stormed the stage to congratulate a visibly emotional Tarique. In speaking to the media, O’neal-Griffith proclaimed: “Tonight I came out and did what I had to do. At first, I had a few doubts, but miracles do happen.”

O’neal-Griffith went on to thank his sponsor the City of Bridgetown Cooperative Credit Union and all of his supporters.

In addition to taking home $20,000 in cash and other prizes, Tarique will be given the opportunity to tour and perform internationally with Trinidad and Tobago’s soca power couple Fay-Ann Lyons and Bunji Garlin, who were also in attendance for the finale.

Shontae Alleyne-Clarke, who is 14 years old, secured the 2nd place slot with her original piece Stop De Violence and Soca medley, while Dianne Jemmott placed 3rd with a powerful interpretation of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary, and Kes’ Wotless.

The full slate of finalists were Daianna Price, Rebekah Carter, Dianne Jemmott, Shontae Alleyne-Clarke, Harmoni Haynes, Jalissa Edwards, Tarique O’neal-Griffith, Christina Dottin and dance duo Damon Boucher & Asha Weekes.

The finals were judged by Mikey Hulsmeier of the Red Boyz, Dawn-Lisa Callender-Smith, Philip Forrester, Soca Queen Allison Hinds and head judge Senator John King.

Baje To The World is an initiative of the Community Development in the Ministry Of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment. The initiative’s Producer is Dwayne Grazette and the TV Producer is Teshia Hinds.