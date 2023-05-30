‘Tap and Go’ on Sagicor Bank road map – more fintech solutions coming Loop Barbados

Sagicor Bank has its sights set on more advance forms of technology to make banking and transacting business even more accessible for its clients.

With the premise that once you are registered with Sagicor Bank you have your bank in your hand, pocket, bag or purse, as long as you have your phone, the very real hope that clients could pay directly from their phone at points of sale is in the pipeline.

Tap to Pay mobile payment is contactless and simple. It is a solution afforded to customers and businesses in other parts of the world already. Think Apple pay or the technology involved to facilitate such payments from smart phones.

In a chat with Loop News, Chief Client Officer Lee-Anne O’Selmo said:

“We are looking at the technology that facilitates that. It is definitely on our roadmap for future implementation.”

But she explained, “Our main focus at the moment is to offer good financial products and services to our Barbadian community.

“So it is coming but it’s coming a little bit later.”

Sagicor Bank is the first and only fully digital bank on island.