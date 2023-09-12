‘Tap and go’ not stopped – Old ID cards can work for elderly Loop Barbados

Senior citizens travelling on Transport Board buses can still use their old ID Cards come this October when the Tap and Go cashless system rolls out for the elderly.

During a press conference at Parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that the deadline for the validity of the old National ID Card has been extended to January 31, 2024, instead of the previously announced October 31, 2023.

Speaking to local media on the heels of a meeting with the Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP), the Electoral Ballot Commission and the Transport Board, Mottley said BARP president Marilyn Rice-Bowen asked for an extension of the period of validity of the old card. Acquiescing to her request, this will be the third extension.

“With respect to the movement of persons on the Transport Board, we also agreed that persons would be allow to use both their digital card as well as the old card for the period of time of the validity of the old card which is effectively to January 31,” said the Prime Minister.

Mottley indicated that efforts will be made to improve communication between BARP, EBC and Transport Board, so there will be no confusion surrounding the Trident ID Card and its uses.

With over 220,000 citizens registered for the Trident ID card, persons who are already in possession of the cards are encouraged to pin their cards.

Commuters can activate their pin at any of the four bus terminals or 14 post offices across the island.