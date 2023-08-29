Tanella Alleyne was kind – In 28 years she lived, laughed, loved Loop Barbados

The strains of Rihanna’s ‘Lift me up’ filled the St George Parish Church as family and friends gathered for Tanella Alleyne’s homegoing celebration on Monday, August 28, 2023, grieved her passing in their own ways.

Julie-Ann Bryan, the adoptive mother of Tanella and her twin sister Taneisha, gave a touching video eulogy.

Tanella was transparent

Called ‘Ju’ by Tanella, she said, “Tanella lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence.

“There was something special about Nella”. From the first time, that she babysat Tanella on her own at the young age of seven, Julie-Ann said, “she was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.”

For having been introduced to the Alleynes and the girls, she thanked God first and foremeost, and Tanella’s parents for loaning two of God’s children to her to love – “Taneisha for 14 years and Tanella for 28 years, till He called them home.”

Tanella went St Paul’s Primary and then the twin went on to the Garrison Secondary School. Julie-Ann said, “School was a rollercoaster.”

She lived 28 years which comprised days of fight, laughter, and love – “Tanella lived.” Attesting to this she added, “Tanella camped in St Vincent, vacationed in Trinidad, travelled to South Africa, loved London, visited France, debuted in a music video in Canada, shopped, shopped, shopped in the USA.”

A natural fashionista, she said that Tanella’s fashion sense was innate and for that, her fashion advice was highly sought after. With a laugh she added that Nella was “a harsh critic who loved to dish out – No, not that. Find something else.”

CT scan discovery

Ju told the congregation that on August 6, Tanella got a cat (ct) scan and reported to her adoptive father – Simon Bayne, that the doctor’s saw “a big black mass”. She said that he became concerned and asked her what does that mean, to which “she replied a big black 4×4.”

Julie-Ann said Tanella’s infectious laugh will remain with her loved ones. She identified as “transparent. TT’s kindness, warmth and compassion touched the lives of all who she encountered.”

Reverend encourages family to grieve but hold onto God

The Reverend Suzanne Archer in her homily stated, “We are all gathered here today in thanksgiving to Almighty God for the life of dearly departed Tanella and I know most of you are thinking like that Michael Jackson song says, gone too soon. The Bible says in Job 14:5, God has decided the length of our lives. he alone knows how many months we will live and we are not given a minute longer. This verse confirms the certainty of our physical death and this is not new information for any of us. If it is one thing that we all know but we may not think about a lot, is that death is inevitable for everyone. Yet despite this knowledge and the fact that you have lost several members of the family before including her mother, brother and twin sister, you never seem to be prepared for it, especially when the deceased is so young.”

Rev Archer reminded everyone that death can come as a thief in the night and disrupt all facets of our lives.

So, as they hurt now, with Tanella gone, Archer urged all her loved ones to go through the grieving process “because if you don’t it can be psychologically and emotionally harmful, if not immediately, eventually.”

Therefore she urged each of Tanella’s family members and friends to hold dear to “Psalm 46, [it] ensures us that God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in any kind of trouble.”